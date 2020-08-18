Sanders saw Harris as Biden's best pick: report

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one Michelle Obama takes hatchet to Trump record, character in convention speech MORE (I-Vt.) believed the strongest choice for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE’s running mate would be Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSanders urges supporters to back Biden: 'Price of failure is just too great to imagine" Vulnerable Senate Democrat urges unity: 'Not about what side of the aisle we're on' Whitmer faults Trump for fighting other Americans more than virus MORE (D-Calif.), his eventual choice, Bloomberg reported.

Although his Senate colleague was not the contender whose views most closely matched his own, Sanders reportedly believed she would be the choice who best positioned the ticket to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE.

Sanders endorsed Biden soon after withdrawing from the race, and the Vermont senator has frequently appealed to his supporters to help elect the former vice president and hold him accountable from the left.

Biden’s and Sanders’ teams collaborated on six policy task forces that helped shape the party platform, although two of Sanders’ signature proposals, the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, did not make the cut.

While Sanders said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday that his wing of the party “surely did not” get all of their agenda items, he hailed the possibilities of a Biden administration if it implemented the proposals.

“Joe Biden will become the most progressive president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. And that, in this moment, is what we need,” he said Sunday.

Sanders also addressed the virtual Democratic National Convention Monday, striking a note of unity similar to other headliners.

“As long as I am here, I will work with progressives, with moderates and, yes, with conservatives to preserve this nation from a threat that so many of our heroes fought and died to defeat,” he said.

Sanders has emphasized the need for unity among some dissatisfaction from his supporters. Two of his onetime campaign surrogates, Reps. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibBiden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one Bowman on Democratic frictions: There seems to be 'disconnect' between DNC, what's happening Big change is coming under Biden — and it won't be a smooth transition MORE (D-Mich.) and Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaBiden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one Five things to watch at the Democratic National Convention Khanna says he'll vote against Democratic Party platform MORE (D-Calif.), voted against the party platform.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBiden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one Republican Kasich pitches Biden as candidate to unify country in Democratic convention speech Trump bashes 'major loser' Kasich ahead of DNC speech MORE (D-N.Y.), who helped develop the task force recommendations, has endorsed the ticket but criticized the notion that DNC speaker and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) should play a role in determining the future of the party.