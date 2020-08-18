Residents of Harris's ancestral village in India put up banners supporting her

Villagers in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu have reportedly erected banners backing Democratic vice president hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSanders urges supporters to back Biden: 'Price of failure is just too great to imagine" Vulnerable Senate Democrat urges unity: 'Not about what side of the aisle we're on' Whitmer faults Trump for fighting other Americans more than virus MORE (D-Calif.), whose mother traces her roots to the area.

The banners were put up by residents of Painganadu, Harris’s ancestral village, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Ramanan, a trustee at a local temple, told Reuters Television the villagers are “very happy” to see her on an American presidential ticket. Should presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE win the November election, Harris would be the first person of Indian descent — and the first woman — to serve as vice president.

Ramanan said Harris’s maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan, a former high-ranking Indian government official, donated funds to the temple when he visited. Harris would go for strolls with Gopalan and his friends during annual trips to India as a child, according to Reuters.

In Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, further to the south, priests held special rituals and prayed for Harris’s victory, the news service reported.

“Kamala Harris — she is of Indian descent, she should win the election and also should be in favor of India,” said Ananthapadmanaba Sharma, a priest at the Ramanathaswamy temple.

“We will do all kinds of worship and the Lord will answer our prayers for her victory,” Sharma added.

Harris, whose father is Jamaican, is the first woman of color on a major party presidential ticket. Both of her parents immigrated to the U.S. for their education.