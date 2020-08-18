The Hill's Convention Report: Democrats gear up for Day Two of convention

Welcome to The Hill’s Convention Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching today on the campaign trail.

LEADING THE DAY:

Democrats on the second night of the virtual convention will seek to cast Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE as the leader the U.S. needs to restore honesty within the government and steer the country out of the coronavirus pandemic, economic downturn and racial turmoil the nation faces.

Along the way, they’ll officially nominate Biden to be the Democratic presidential candidate.

The theme for Tuesday is “Leadership Matters,” and two former Democratic presidents — Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterBiden's acceptance speech: Watch for four things Presidents, crises and revelations Trump: Obama's eulogy of John Lewis a 'terrible,' 'angry' speech MORE and Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonOVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Midshipmen have COVID-19 | Worries about reopenings | Snowden pardon gets bad reviews from key lawmakers | Eyes turn to Democratic convention Kamala Harris understands how to fight systemic racism through environmental justice Five things to watch at the Democratic National Convention MORE — will testify on Biden’s behalf.

A host of other prominent Democrats will also step in to make the case that Biden will restore U.S. integrity at home and abroad.

Once again, one of the nation’s leading progressives will be a featured speaker. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBiden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one Republican Kasich pitches Biden as candidate to unify country in Democratic convention speech Trump bashes 'major loser' Kasich ahead of DNC speech MORE (D-N.Y.) will address the convention, although only for a brief segment.

Other big names to watch for tonight: Biden’s wife Dr. Jill Biden, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerOVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Midshipmen have COVID-19 | Worries about reopenings | Snowden pardon gets bad reviews from key lawmakers | Eyes turn to Democratic convention Democrats plan Saturday vote to prop up Postal Service House Oversight Committee calls for 'urgent' hearing with postmaster general MORE (D-N.Y.) and former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryOVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Midshipmen have COVID-19 | Worries about reopenings | Snowden pardon gets bad reviews from key lawmakers | Eyes turn to Democratic convention Harris looks to complete Biden path to presidency Will Kamala Harris follow Al Gore's lead on climate change commitment? MORE.

Reviews for the first night of programming were mixed and TV ratings were down from 2016.

There were no real hiccups to speak of ,and the programming was generally slick. Democrats benefit from drawing on celebrity star wattage that the GOP generally does not have.

But the programming is definitely suffering from the lack of excitement and unpredictability that comes with a live convention.

In an effort to shake it up tonight, the Democrats will have a segment they’re calling “Roll Call Across America,” as a substitute for what would have been the roll call of votes playing out on the floor to officially nominate Biden.

The 30-minute segment will feature videos from every state and territory, taking viewers from a middle school teacher in Arizona to a gun safety activist in Florida to state Sen. Nikema Williams in Georgia, who is vying to replace the late Rep. John Lewis John LewisMichelle Obama takes hatchet to Trump record, character in convention speech Read: Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention Members of George Floyd's family lead moment of silence at Democratic convention MORE (D-Ga.) in Congress.

Democrats will also feature a twist on the traditional keynote speech, which this year will be given by a group of 17 rising Democratic stars, led by former Georgia state senator and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Democrats are also expected to make their policy platform official. Read The Hill’s takeaways from Biden’s policy platform HERE.

BREAKING POSTAL SERVICE NEWS:

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoyPelosi on postmaster general pausing changes: 'They felt the heat' More than a dozen states sue Postal Service over delays Postal Service defends removing mailboxes after stack of discards goes viral MORE has suspended his proposed operational changes until after the election, saying he wants to avoid “even the appearance of any impact on election mail.” That move came hours before more than a dozen states announced a lawsuit against the Postal Service over delays.

In a statement, DeJoy said the Postal Service is “ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall.” He announced an expansion of a leadership task force on election mail to “enhance our ongoing work and partnership with state and local election officials in jurisdictions throughout the country.”

Defending the U.S. Postal Service has become a top priority for Democrats. The issue was on display at last night’s convention and will be the subject of several votes and hearings on Capitol Hill in the coming days.

The House has been called back from recess to vote on a bill to reverse changes that Democrats say were designed to slow mail delivery.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi: Republicans' 'purpose is to frighten people from voting' Bloomberg pledges M to boost House Democrats: report Are women finally reclaiming their time? MORE (D-Calif.) said DeJoy’s announcement is “necessary but insufficient” and that Democrats will move ahead with the vote.

“Postmaster General DeJoy’s announcement of what may be a temporary pause in operational changes delaying the mail is a necessary but insufficient first step in ending the President’s election sabotage campaign. This pause only halts a limited number of the Postmaster’s changes, does not reverse damage already done, and alone is not enough to ensure voters will not be disenfranchised by the President this fall.” - Pelosi

DeJoy will testify before the House Government and Oversight Committee next week.

In his statement, DeJoy insisted that he’s only seeking to make the Postal Service, which loses billions of dollars annually, more efficient. But his changes had become a major problem for the Trump administration, and DeJoy said he wanted to assure Americans that retail hours will not change, mail processing equipment will remain in place, overtime will be approved and no mail processing facilities will be closed.

Election watchers are expecting tens of millions of mail and absentee ballots in November because of the coronavirus, and there are fears the Postal Service, which has been running red ink for years, will not be able to handle the volume.

DeJoy will still be testifying before Congress next week, where he’ll probably be asked about this — The New York Times reports DeJoy received between $1.2 million and $7 million last year from a company that does business with the Postal Service.

Oh and by the way...Trump has returned his absentee ballot in Florida.

Don’t forget about the primaries...

All eyes may be on the Democratic National Convention this week, but voters are casting ballots today in primaries in Alaska, Florida and Wyoming. Here’s a rundown of what we’re watching:

RUSSIA:

A new report from the Senate Intelligence Committee details new information about Russian efforts to compromise the 2016 election by reaching top Trump campaign officials.

The 950-page report, the fifth volume of the series, has new revelations about a Russian intelligence officer who was close to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortSenate intel leaders said Trump associates may have presented misleading testimony during Russia probe: report Trump says he would consider pardons for those implicated in Mueller investigation Graham releases newly declassified documents on Russia probe MORE. The Senate panel found that Manafort shared internal campaign information with Konstantin KilimnikKonstantin KilimnikRobert Mueller soon may be exposed as the 'magician of omission' on Russia Trump campaign contacts with Moscow to be focus for Democrats Key figure that Mueller report linked to Russia was a State Department intel source MORE, who may have had ties to the hacking of Democratic emails, Jordain Carney reports.

Manafort is serving out his 7 ½ year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges and being convicted on charges pertaining to his foreign lobbying efforts that were uncovered as part of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN's Toobin warns McCabe is in 'perilous condition' with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE’s investigation.

Oliver Beavers has the story HERE.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

We’re 6 days from the beginning of the Republican National Convention, 42 days from the first presidential debate and 77 days out from Election Day.

The Democratic National Convention’s main programming is slated to start tonight at 9 p.m. and will run until 11 p.m. Here’s a look at the speaker lineup (exact times TBD):









THE 19TH AMENDMENT TURNS 100

Women across America are celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment’s passage today,

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump NY Democrat Omeed Malik joins Daily Caller as minority investor, contributing editor Biden allies express confidence as convention begins MORE, the first woman to lead a major party ticket, took to Twitter, sharing a photo of her mom, who was born the day of the amendment was passed.

The ratification of the 19th Amendment was both an enormous victory & an incomplete one.



100 years on, I’m thinking of my mom, who was born the day of its passage in Congress.



If she were still with us, she’d urge us to keep going—“lifting as we climb.” https://t.co/MJDw5iTJAW pic.twitter.com/9qmmY55bZx — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 18, 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSanders urges supporters to back Biden: 'Price of failure is just too great to imagine" Vulnerable Senate Democrat urges unity: 'Not about what side of the aisle we're on' Whitmer faults Trump for fighting other Americans more than virus MORE, the first Black and Asian American vice presidential nominee, celebrated the day on Twitter, but added women of color did not get the right to vote until half a century later.

100 years ago today the 19th Amendment was ratified, but many Black women and women of color were unable to exercise their constitutional right for decades.



I would not be the Democratic candidate for Vice President without those who fought and paved the way before me. Vote. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, at the White House, Trump made news celebrating the amendment’s centennial, offering a pardon to the iconic suffragette Susan B. Anthony.

The move comes well over a 100 years after Anthony was found guilty in 1873 by a completely male jury for having illegally voted in the November 1872 presidential election and was fined $100.