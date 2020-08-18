Michelle Obama to Kamala Harris ahead of VP speech: 'You've got this'

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Michelle Obama takes hatchet to Trump record, character in convention speech Read: Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention MORE sent an encouraging message to Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSanders urges supporters to back Biden: 'Price of failure is just too great to imagine" Vulnerable Senate Democrat urges unity: 'Not about what side of the aisle we're on' Whitmer faults Trump for fighting other Americans more than virus MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday, the day before Harris is set to deliver remarks at the Democratic National Convention as the vice presidential candidate.

Harris tweeted a clip of Obama’s speech from Monday night, saying it was a “powerful call to action” and urging Americans to register to vote.

“And I know you’ll do the same tomorrow night, @KamalaHarris. You’ve got this,” Obama tweeted in response.

“So many people will be doing everything we can to get you and @JoeBiden elected this fall. We can’t waste a moment. We’ve got to vote early—and show up in numbers that can’t be ignored,” Obama added.

The former first lady gave the keynote address on the first night of the convention, attacking President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE’s character and drawing a contrast between the Republican president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE.

Obama did not mention Harris, who would be the first woman and first person of color to serve as vice president if elected, in her Monday night speech. The speech, as part of the virtual convention programming, was prerecorded before Biden announced Harris as his running mate, The Associated Press reported.

Harris is scheduled to speak Wednesday night, right before former President Obama, who Biden served under for eight years, is set to deliver remarks.