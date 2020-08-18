Anna Paulina Luna wins Florida GOP primary in bid to unseat Charlie Crist

Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna has won the Republican primary in Florida’s 13th District and will go on to face two-term Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristThe feds should not spend taxpayer dollars in states that have legalized weed GOP sees groundswell of women running in House races The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden's Tampa rally hits digital snags MORE (D) in November.

Luna prevailed in the crowded primary with 36 percent of the vote with all precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

The political newcomer defeated four other Republicans to win the nomination, including Amanda Makki, a lobbyist and former aide to Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration finalizes plan to open up Alaska wildlife refuge to drilling | California finalizes fuel efficiency deal with five automakers, undercutting Trump | Democrats use vulnerable GOP senators to get rare win on environment Trump administration finalizes plan to open up Alaska wildlife refuge to drilling Trump says he'll sign USPS funding if Democrats make concessions MORE (R-Ala.).

"This November I will defeat @CharlieCrist & then I’ll help @realDonaldTrump DRAIN THE SWAMP," Luna tweeted after her win Tuesday.

Trump later Tuesday night tweeted his congratulations to Luna.

Great WIN Anna! Watched your race from beginning, very impressed. Your next opponent, Charlie Crist, is a Pelosi puppet who is bad on Crime, our Military, Vets, & 2nd Amendment. You have my Complete & Total Endorsement! https://t.co/PLdW3VXNTI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Nonpartisan political handicapper The Cook Political Report rates the race as “Solid Democratic."