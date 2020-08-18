Biden compares relationship with Harris to one with Obama: We trust each other

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE in a new interview compares his relationship with running mate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSanders urges supporters to back Biden: 'Price of failure is just too great to imagine" Vulnerable Senate Democrat urges unity: 'Not about what side of the aisle we're on' Whitmer faults Trump for fighting other Americans more than virus MORE (D-Calif.) to the one he had with former President Obama, saying that it makes it easier to campaign for president with someone you trust.

"The easy part of this is like my relationship with Barack — we trusted each other," Biden told People Magazine in his first joint interview with Harris since selecting her to be his vice presidential pick.

The two sat down for an interview that touched on how Biden asked Harris to be his running mate and how they planned to govern should Biden defeat President Trump in November.

Harris said she “was absolutely, and remain, so excited about our partnership,” pointing to "all the potential of our country that has yet to be achieved."

The California senator, who has the chance to become the first Black vice president in U.S. history, noted that she received the offer to be Biden's vice president after getting on a Zoom call with him and his wife, Jill Biden.

"The vice president had his cell phone because Jill was at an event. Then they asked for Doug, and I shouted, 'Dougie, come,'" she said, referring to her husband.

"We started with Jill and Doug," Biden added. "We share the same basic values set: It all starts with family."

While announcing his vice presidential pick last week, Biden praised Harris as someone who is "smart, tough, and ready to lead" and said that she was "more than prepared for the job."

He added in the interview with People that it was important for the Democratic ticket to have someone with her "intellectual capacity, educational background, backbone and stature." The government should "look like the country," he added.

Asked about whether she'd be a vice president who tells Biden when he is wrong, Harris said the two "already have that understanding."

"I’m going to be the last one in the room — and there to give him honest feedback," she added. "Being vice president to Joe Biden to me means supporting his agenda and supporting him in every way.

The joint interview was released as the Democratic Party prepared to host the second night of its virtual convention, which will include speakers such as Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerOVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Midshipmen have COVID-19 | Worries about reopenings | Snowden pardon gets bad reviews from key lawmakers | Eyes turn to Democratic convention Democrats plan Saturday vote to prop up Postal Service House Oversight Committee calls for 'urgent' hearing with postmaster general MORE (D-N.Y.), former President Clinton and Jill Biden.

The convention is set to conclude later this week with Biden officially receiving the Democratic nomination.

The convention has has been premised around defeating Trump in November and working to deliver leadership on areas such as racial injustice and the coronavirus pandemic.