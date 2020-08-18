Ocasio-Cortez seconds Sanders nomination at convention

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBiden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one Republican Kasich pitches Biden as candidate to unify country in Democratic convention speech Trump bashes 'major loser' Kasich ahead of DNC speech MORE (D-N.Y.) formally seconded the presidential nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one Michelle Obama takes hatchet to Trump record, character in convention speech MORE (I-Vt.) at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

In brief remarks, the progressive first-term lawmaker spoke of a “mass people's movement working to establish 21st century social, economic and human rights,” hailing Sanders as a champion for “a mass people's movement working to establish 21st century social, economic and human rights — including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages and labor rights — for all people in the United States.”

“In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment, and lack of health care, and espíritu del pueblo and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Her role in seconding Sanders’s nomination was strictly procedural. Sanders suspended his presidential campaign more than four months ago and has since endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE. Convention rules require formal nominations for any candidate who surpasses a set delegate threshold.

In a pair of tweets posted after her speech in favor of Sanders’s nomination was aired, Ocasio-Cortez made note of the convention rules and said that she had been asked to second the Vermont senator’s nomination, calling the experience “an absolute honor.”

She congratulated Biden, saying that she is looking forward to fighting for our future together and reclaiming our democracy in November.

If you were confused, no worries!



Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold.



I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call.



I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden - let’s go win in November. https://t.co/uI92P3UfLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

Congratulations, @JoeBiden - I deeply look forward to fighting for our future together and reclaiming our democracy in November.



Thank you @DemConvention for having me deliver Sen. Sanders’ roll call nomination speech.



It’s been an absolute honor.#NotMeUs & #Biden2020 https://t.co/dJN1FUQfix — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

While she did not mention Biden in her convention remarks on Tuesday night, Ocasio-Cortez had previously made clear that she plans to vote for the Democratic nominee in November, though she has not yet formally endorsed him.

Heading into Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention, it was unclear what kind of speech Ocasio-Cortez would deliver. But her limited speaking time rankled some progressives who complained that a Republican, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, had been given a more substantial chance to speak at the convention on Monday.

Prior to Kasich’s remarks on Monday, he criticized Ocasio-Cortez as receiving “outsized publicity” and holding views that are not “representative” of the Democratic Party as a whole.

In response, Ocasio-Cortez praised Kasich for supporting Biden’s presidential bid, while also taking a swipe at the former governor.

“Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party,” she tweeted.