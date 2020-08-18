Powell backs Biden at convention as Democrats rip Trump on security

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell Colin Luther PowellOvernight Defense: Air Force general officially becomes first African American service chief | Senators introduce bill to block Trump armed drone sale measure | State Department's special envoy for Iran is departing the Trump administration Air Force general officially becomes first African American service chief Trump participates in swearing-in of first African American service chief MORE backed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday as Democrats tore into President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo — Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump Trump lashes out at Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Biden seeks to win over progressives and Republicans on night one MORE over foreign policy and national security.

Powell, who served in the George W. Bush administration and who has endorsed the past three Democratic presidential nominees, argued that Biden would restore the country’s standing in the world and bolster alliances that have been strained under Trump.

“I support Joe Biden because on Day One he will restore America’s leadership and our moral authority. He’ll be a president who knows America is strongest when, as he has said, ‘We lead both by the power of our example and the example of our power.’ He will restore America’s leadership in the world and restore the alliances we need to address the dangers that threaten our nation, from climate change to nuclear proliferation,” Powell said.

Powell, who also served in the Vietnam War, said the former vice president would support the military, citing his late son Beau’s service in the military.

“Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops in the same way he would his own family. For Joe Biden, that doesn’t need teaching. It comes from the experience he shares with millions of military families—sending his beloved son off to war and praying to God he would come home safe,” he said.

The remarks were one of several that sought to highlight Biden’s foreign policy and national security bona fides while seeking to convince voters that Trump has denigrated the country’s position worldwide.

Democrats have sought to ding Trump over his foreign policy, which has included slapping tariffs on allies in North America and Europe and touting his desire to improve relations with Russia despite its interference in the 2016 election and reports that Moscow offered the Taliban bounties to attack coalition troops in Afghanistan.

John Kerry John Forbes KerryOVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Midshipmen have COVID-19 | Worries about reopenings | Snowden pardon gets bad reviews from key lawmakers | Eyes turn to Democratic convention Harris looks to complete Biden path to presidency Will Kamala Harris follow Al Gore's lead on climate change commitment? MORE, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, also used his speech at Democrats' virtual convention on Tuesday to pan Trump’s actions abroad, saying he’s worked to boost relations with authoritarian leaders instead of shoring up alliances.

“When this president goes overseas, it isn’t a goodwill mission, it’s a blooper reel. He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at,” he said.

“Donald Trump pretends Russia didn’t attack our elections. And now, he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops. So he won’t defend our country. He doesn’t know how to defend our troops. The only person he’s interested in defending is himself,” he added. “This is the bottom line: Our interests, our ideals, and our brave men and women in uniform can’t afford four more years of Donald Trump.”

The convention Tuesday night also featured remarks from former defense and national security officials, including former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who found herself at the heart of Trump’s impeachment after it was found that allies of the president tried to oust her from her role due to her anti-corruption work.

“He will do the right thing, no matter the political cost,” she said of Biden.