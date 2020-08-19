Trump congratulates far-right activist Laura Loomer on GOP primary win

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE praised a far-right candidate with a history of spreading anti-Muslim rhetoric after her Republican primary victory in a Florida House race.

In a tweet shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Trump said that Laura Loomer has "a great chance against a Pelosi puppet" in November, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMcConnell: Senate unlikely to pass stand-alone Postal Service bill On The Money: S&P closes at new record high | Democrats press for vote on unemployment boost | IRS will send interest payments to 14 million taxpayers Overnight Defense: Trump rejects major cut to military health care | Senate report says Trump campaign's Russia contacts posed 'grave' threat MORE (D-Calif.). Loomer's Democratic opponent, Rep. Lois Frankel Lois Jane FrankelFar-right activist Laura Loomer wins Florida GOP primary Matt Gaetz, Roger Stone back far-right activist Laura Loomer in congressional bid Former cop Demings faces progressive pushback in veepstakes MORE (D-Fla.), is favored to win the district.

Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet! https://t.co/pKZp35dUYr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Loomer was banned from ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft in 2017 after a public tweet threat in which she told the companies that she "never want[s] to support another Islamic immigrant driver," along with others calling for "someone... to create a non Islamic form of @uber or @lyft."

“Isn’t it ironic how the twitter moment used to celebrate ‘women, LGBTQ, and minorities’ is a picture of Ilhan Omar?" she added in a 2018 message shortly before being banned from Twitter as well, referring to the Democratic Minnesota congresswoman. "Ilhan is pro Sharia Ilhan is pro-FGM Under Sharia, homosexuals are oppressed & killed. Women are abused & forced to wear the hijab. Ilhan is anti Jewish."

Loomer told The Hill previously that a victory in her primary would mark the “first time a deplatformed candidate will get a party nomination.”

“I’m going to win,” she added at the time.