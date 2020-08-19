Members of Kamala Harris's family to nominate her at convention

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSusan Rice: Trump 'is a liar and the whole world knows it' Biden compares relationship with Harris to one with Obama: We trust each other Five takeaways from final Senate Intel Russia report MORE’s (D-Calif.) sister, niece and step daughter will formally nominate the California senator for the vice presidency on Wednesday night ahead of her acceptance speech.

With former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE officially accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday night, Harris is set to formally join him on the ticket on Wednesday when her sister Maya Harris, niece Meena Harris and step daughter Ella Emhoff deliver nominating remarks on her behalf.

Maya Harris previously served as the chair of her sister’s unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination last year.

Their remarks will be followed by an acceptance speech from Harris, who was named Biden’s running mate last week after months of internal deliberations and public speculation.

In accepting the nomination on Wednesday, Harris will officially become the first Black woman and Asian American to serve as a major political party’s vice presidential nominee.