Simon & Schuster publishing Kamala Harris children's picture book

Fresh off her selection to be Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSusan Rice: Trump 'is a liar and the whole world knows it' Biden compares relationship with Harris to one with Obama: We trust each other Five takeaways from final Senate Intel Russia report MORE (D-Calif.) is set to be the subject of a new picture book, Simon & Schuster Children's announced Wednesday.

"Kamala Harris, Rooted in Justice" will tell the "incredible story of a young daughter of immigrants who would grow up to defend the rights of people everywhere and be named the Democratic vice presidential candidate," according to a news release from the publishing house.

The book, set to be released on Aug. 25, is written by Nikki Grimes and will feature illustrations from Laura Freeman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement comes just a week after Biden selected Harris to be his running mate, setting the California senator up to be the first Black vice president in U.S. history if Biden defeats President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE in the November election. Harris is also the first Asian American woman to be named to a presidential ticket.

She is set to accept her vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

Simon & Schuster has previously released picture books focused on former President Obama and Biden. "Joey: The Story of Joe Biden," a book co-authored by the former vice president's wife, Jill Biden, was published in June.