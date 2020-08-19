Obama to deliver convention speech at Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia

Former President Obama on Wednesday evening will deliver his speech for the Democratic National Convention from Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution.

There, an aide for Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE with knowledge of the plans told the Philadelphia Inquirer, Obama will voice support for his former vice president.

The Biden aide also told the paper that the former president will discuss how “democracy itself is on the line in this election.”

“He is doing that tonight from the birthplace of democracy, at a museum that underscores just how much this country has given up to live in a democracy,” the aide continued, according to the paper.

The speech on Wednesday, which is also set to be delivered before a virtual audience, marks Obama’s latest show of support for Biden and effort by the former president to gin up enthusiasm for an election amid a pandemic that poses obstacles to voting.

Since endorsing Biden in April, Obama has stepped off the political sidelines and appeared at fundraising events for his campaign.

During these events, Obama also called on supporters to step up their efforts in backing the former vice president ahead of November.

“I am here to say the help is on the way if we do the work because there’s nobody I trust more to be able to heal this country and get back on track than my dear friend Joe Biden. I appreciate you all being on this call, but, man, this is serious business,” Obama said at a fundraiser with Biden in late June.

“Whatever you’ve done so far is not enough. And I hold myself and Michelle and my kids to the same standard,” he continued.

During the event, he also took aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE and his administration’s performance over the past few years.

“My predecessor, who I disagreed with on a whole host of issues, still had a basic regard for the rule of law and the importance of our institutions,” Obama said.

“And what we have seen over the last couple of years is a White House enabled by Republicans in Congress and a media structure that supports them that has not just differed in terms of policy but has gone at the very foundations of who we are and who we should be,” he added.

Obama's speech on Wednesday will reportedly be his first at the Democratic National Convention since leaving office and fifth overall, according to CNN.