Harris to blast Trump's 'failure of leadership' in convention speech

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSusan Rice: Trump 'is a liar and the whole world knows it' Biden compares relationship with Harris to one with Obama: We trust each other Five takeaways from final Senate Intel Russia report MORE (D-Calif.) will blast President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE’s “constant chaos” and “failure of leadership” in her vice presidential acceptance speech on Wednesday night as she makes the case that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE will unite a divided country.

According to excerpts from her Democratic National Convention speech, Harris will say the nation is at an “inflection point” and must choose between Trump’s path of “constant chaos” and Biden’s vision of “dignity and respect.”

“Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods,” Harris will say.

The vice presidential nominee will say that Trump has been a president who “turns our tragedies into political weapons” and that Biden is best suited to lead the country out of the coronavirus pandemic and racial turmoil.

“[Trump's] constant chaos leaves us adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. It’s a lot,” Harris will say.

“And here’s the thing. We can do better and deserve so much more. We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together — Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden.”

Harris will make history on Wednesday night as the first Black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket.

The California Democrat will be introduced by her family, including sister Maya Harris, niece Meena Harris and step-daughter Ella Emhoff.

In her speech, Harris will talk about how her mother taught her to fight for a political future, “where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect.”

“Today that country feels distant,” Harris will say.

The Biden campaign plans to run a promotional video of Harris, featuring women of color talking about how she has been a fighter for the “voiceless.”

“The litmus test for America is how we’re treating Black women,” Harris says in the video.

“It’s about all of us knowing the power in each of us to live people up, right? And to remind them that we see them and that we hear them and that they matter.”