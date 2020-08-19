DCCC reserves TV ad targeting Vietnamese American voters in key Calif. county

House Democrats’ campaign arm is reserving television advertising time in Los Angeles targeting Vietnamese American voters as the party works to bolster its standing in the surrounding suburbs that hold several competitive House seats.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Independent Expenditure announced Wednesday that it is making a reservation set to start in early September on VietFace TV, a Vietnamese-language outlet in the Los Angeles media market.

The ad is set to target the approximately 780,000 Vietnamese Americans living in California, specifically the over 200,000 living in Orange County, a historical GOP stronghold where Democrats made substantial gains in 2018.

“When we said we were going to earn every vote, we meant it, and we are proud the DCCC IE is partnering with an AAPI-owned and operated firm as we communicate with [Asian American Pacific Islander] voters who will be critical in suburban districts across the battlefield,” said DCCC spokesperson Darwin Pham.

The latest announcement builds on the DCCC’s commitment to reach out to Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters, having already rolled out its first-ever Hindi and Chinese ads in Texas.

Vietnamese Americans have historically favored the GOP more than other Asian American groups, but Democrats are confident they can make ground with the bloc of voters, particularly women and those under 50.

“The top priorities for AAPI voters – affordable health care, rebuilding an economy that works for all, and education are all at stake in this election, and we are going to communicate to them in-language, online, in print, and now on ethnic TV outlets to leave no voter behind,” said Pham.

Orange County is a particularly important prize for House Democrats as a number of its frontline incumbents fight for reelection there.

A longtime bastion of West Coast conservatism and the ancestral homeland of both Richard Nixon and the Reagan Revolution, the county had long been a Republican stronghold in the House.

But Democrats won all seven House seats in the districts that touch Orange County in the 2018 “blue wave,” putting the GOP on its back foot in typically friendlier territory and setting into action plans for a Republican comeback.

Democrats are now eager to defend their gains there as it works to retain control of the House, though forecasters predict the House majority will not change hands this cycle and The Cook Political Report does not rate any of the Orange County seats as leaning toward the GOP.