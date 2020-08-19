Biden campaign: Trump 'giving voice to violence' by praising QAnon supporters

Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE’s presidential campaign ripped President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE for praising supporters of his who believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The Biden campaign tied the recent praise to remarks Trump made in 2017 after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., warning he is “giving voice to violence.”

“Not only is our president refusing to take responsibility for his failed leadership that has cost over 170,000 American lives and tens of millions of jobs — he is again giving voice to violence. After calling neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville ‘fine people’ and tear-gassing peaceful protesters following the murder of George Floyd, Donald Trump just sought to legitimize a conspiracy theory that the FBI has identified as a domestic terrorism threat,” said Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rebuke comes after Trump boosted supporters of his who follow the QAnon conspiracy theory, saying he's not familiar with the movement but that its adherents "love our country."

"I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate. But I don’t know much about the movement," he said at a press briefing.

"These are people that don’t like seeing what’s going on in places like Portland and places like Chicago and other cities and states," Trump added in a mischaracterization of what the conspiracy theory is about. "I’ve heard these are people that love our country and they just don't like seeing it. I don’t know really anything about it other than they do supposedly like me. And they also would like to see problems in these areas … go away."

A reporter tried to press Trump on the theory, clarifying that QAnon supporters believe the president and his allies are intending to expose and detain a cabal of global pedophile elites who control the government.

"Well, I haven't heard that, but is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?" Trump replied. "If I can help save the world from problems, I'm willing to do it. I'm willing to put myself out there."

ADVERTISEMENT

Law enforcement officals have blamed the theory as fueling violent incidents, and social media platforms have worked to suspend groups and accounts that spread it.

Focus on the GOP’s reaction to the QAnon conspiracy theory heightened in recent weeks after Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of the movement, won a GOP House primary in Georgia in a safe Republican district, setting her up as likely the first Republican House member to openly support the theory.

Trump first raised eyebrows last week when he called Greene, who has also made racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic remarks, a “future Republican Star.”