Harris opens third convention night with push for 'voting plan'

Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential candidate, urged voters to make a "voting plan" for the November general election in a Wednesday appearance at the Democratic National Convention.

The California senator, former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, made a surprise early appearance Wednesday evening separate from her planned longer address. Harris addressed concerns about potential voter suppression, and warned viewers to be prepared beforehand for potential complications.

“I know many of you plan to vote later this year, but amidst the excitement and enthusiasm for this election, you’ve also heard about obstacles and misinformation and folks making it harder for you to cast your ballot,” she said. “So I think it’s worth asking ourselves, why don’t they want us to vote? Why is there so much effort to silence our voices? And the answer is, because when we vote, things change. When we vote, things get better. When we vote, we address the need for all people to be treated with dignity and respect in our country.”

As a result, Harris said, “each of us needs a plan, a voting plan. Joe and I want to make sure you’re prepared.”

Kamala Harris gives brief remarks, urging Americans to have a voting plan#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/FNRlcufnlj — Zaid Sabah (@ZaidSabah) August 19, 2020

Biden followed up her remarks by tweeting a link that allows users to check their voter registration, request an absentee ballot or make plans to vote in person. “Your voice is your vote. So get prepared for the election and make a plan for how you’ll cast your ballot,” the Democratic presidential nominee tweeted.