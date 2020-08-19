Billie Eilish appears at convention: 'You don't need me to tell you things are a mess'

Pop star Billie Eilish addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday evening, preceding her musical performance by slamming President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE for “destroying our country.”

“You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess," Eilish said.

"Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,” the 18-year-old Grammy winner said. “We need leaders who will solve our problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality.

"That starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who is building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE.”

“Silence is not an option and we cannot afford to sit this one out," Eilish said. "We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote.”

Eilish has been a vocal critic of Trump and also endorsed causes such as gun control and the Black Lives Matter movement.

She said in December 2019 that she was “worried” about the 2020 election. “I think stupid Trump is probably going to get reelected, and that makes my heart break,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “You know, some people just love horrible people. It’s weird.”

Eilish performed the song "My Future" immediately after her remarks.

It was preceded by segments on the importance of battling climate change.