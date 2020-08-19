Obama says Trump has shown 'no interest' in helping anyone but himself

Former President Obama issued a strong rebuke of President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE’s time in office, characterizing him as a divisive figure who has “no interest” in helping anyone but himself.

Speaking on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, Obama said he waited for Trump to show “some interest in taking the job seriously” — adding that his Republican successor “never did.”

“For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” Obama said Wednesday night, speaking from Philadelphia.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama added.

He juxtaposed his description of Trump with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE, who served under Obama for eight years as vice president.

“That empathy, that decency, the belief that everybody counts – that's who Joe is,” Obama said.