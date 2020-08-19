Harris: There is no vaccine for racism

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSusan Rice: Trump 'is a liar and the whole world knows it' Biden compares relationship with Harris to one with Obama: We trust each other Five takeaways from final Senate Intel Russia report MORE (D-Calif.) highlighted the disproportionate impact the coronavirus is having on communities of color, as well as further issues of racial injustice the Democratic vice presidential candidate said can’t be cured with a vaccine.

“This virus has no eyes, and yet it knows exactly how we see each other—and how we treat each other,” she said Wednesday night during her convention speech. “And let’s be clear—there is no vaccine for racism. We’ve gotta do the work.”

Harris said that although the virus “touches us all,” it is “not an equal opportunity offender.”

“Black, Latino and Indigenous people are suffering and dying disproportionately. This is not a coincidence. It is the effect of structural racism,” she said.

She said it's the impact of inequities in education, technology, health care, housing, job security and transportation.

She also touched on issues of police brutality, calling for Americans to work to “fulfill that promise of equal justice under law.”

“For George Floyd. For Breonna Taylor. For the lives of too many others to name. For our children. For all of us,” she said.

“We're at an inflection point,” she added. “The constant chaos leaves us adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. It's a lot. And here's the thing: We can do better and deserve so much more.”

Harris said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE will work to bring Americans together to “achieve the future we collectively want.”

As she accepted the party nomination as the vice presidential nominee, Harris made history. If elected, she will be the first woman and first person of color to serve in the position.