Trump campaign in new ad accuses Biden of embracing 'radical left' policies

President Trump's reelection campaign released a new television advertisement on Thursday attempting to associate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE with what it claims are the "radical left" policies of figures including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren praises Biden, Harris policies: 'I love a good plan' Clinton rebukes Trump, implores Democrats to vote Yang criticizes 'patronizing element' of Democratic messaging ahead of convention speech MORE (I-Vt.)

The ad zeros in on Sanders's support of Biden, as well as the former vice president's embrace of some progressive policies. It begins with a clip of Sanders saying that "many of the ideas that we fought for, that just a few years ago were considered radical, are now mainstream."

"Bernie's right, Joe Biden embraced the policies of the radical left," a narrator adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-second spot then targets Biden's support of policies including raising taxes, banning fossil fuels and providing amnesty for undocumented immigrants.

"Your job, savings and future won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," the ad concludes.

The ad is set to air in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin and on national cable, Axios reported. The Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

The ad serves as the latest attack from the president's campaign on Biden during the week of the Democratic National Convention. In an attempt to counter-program the four-day event, Trump has given multiple speeches in different states denouncing the Democrats and arguing that their policies are too extreme for the country. The Trump campaign also made investments in advertising on the homepages of YouTube and other major media outlets this week.

It follows one released earlier this week that challenged Biden's mental faculties. The ad, "What happened to Joe Biden," contrasts footage of Biden, 77, speaking during the Obama administration and on the 2020 campaign trail in an effort to paint a mental decline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jill Biden, the Democratic nominee's wife, called the ad "ridiculous," noting Biden is on the phone every single minute of the day talking to governors, Nancy Pelosi, he’s on Zoom, he’s doing fundraisers, doing briefings."

"He doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning until 11 at night," she said.

State and national polls show Biden with an advantage over Trump. The former vice president formally received the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday. He is set to conclude the Democratic National Convention with an address on Thursday night.