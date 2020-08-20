Poll: 52 percent of people who didn't vote in 2016 say they're voting for Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE has the support of the majority of voters who didn’t cast a ballot in 2016, according to a new poll.

Fifty-two percent of nonvoters in 2016 said they plan to vote for Biden in November’s election, according to preliminary data of a USC Dornsife poll released Thursday.

Trump has just 32 percent support among voters who didn’t cast a ballot in 2016, and an additional 16 percent of those voters said they plan to vote for another candidate.

In addition to Biden's 20-point lead among 2016 nonvoters, he has an 11-point lead among voters who backed a third-party candidate in the last presidential election, with 41 percent of those voters saying they plan to vote for Biden and just 30 percent saying they plan to vote for Trump, based on the poll. An additional 28 percent said they plan to vote for another candidate again.

Biden also has overwhelming support among voters who backed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE in 2016, with 92 percent of those voters saying they back Biden, based on the poll. Just 4 percent of Clinton voters said they plan to vote for Trump and another 4 percent said they plan to vote for another candidate.

Trump also has overwhelming support, 88 percent, among voters who backed him in 2016, but 9 percent of voters who cast a ballot for the president four years ago said they plan to vote for Biden in November and four percent said they plan to vote for another candidate.

Overall, the poll found Biden with an 11-point lead over Trump. The preliminary data released Thursday did not list what Biden and Trump’s overall support was based on the surveys. The full findings of the poll will be released in late August.

The poll surveyed roughly 1,500 respondents between Aug. 11-16. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.