Cuomo signs bill to expand absentee voting in New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoDemocrats use convention to preempt Trump challenges Overnight Health Care: Fauci says he does not see US mandating COVID-19 vaccine | WHO warns against 'nationalism' in coronavirus fight The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from night 1 of Dem's virtual convention MORE (D) signed a bill Thursday that will allow all New Yorkers to vote by mail if they are concerned about the risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.

“I just signed legislation to guarantee that New Yorkers can vote safely & that EVERY vote counts,” Cuomo tweeted. “All voters can now request an absentee ballot if they are concerned about COVID.”

This legislation ensures that every vote counts. All Boards of Elections must count:



-All ballots postmarked on or before Election Day & received within 7 days after Election Day.



-All ballots without a postmark received on Nov. 4 (the day after Election Day). — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 20, 2020

New York law previously limited absentee ballots to voters who were absent from their county or unable to get to their polling site because of an illness, a physical disability or if they are a caretaker. The bill Cuomo signed broadens the meaning of an illness to allow voters who are concerned of spreading or contracting the coronavirus, WROC reported.

Cuomo had previously signed an executive order allowing all New Yorkers to vote by mail in the June 23 primary election.

New York’s law come amid President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE’s ongoing bashing of mail-in voting, including repeating unfounded claims that the process leads to widespread fraud.

It also comes amid scrutiny over changes at the U.S. Postal Service amid what is expected to be a surge in voting by mail in November. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoyClyburn bashes Postal cuts: It's a service, not a business Civic groups move forward with lawsuit over Postal Service slowdown Schumer demands details of postmaster general selection process MORE said earlier this week he will delay a series of reforms after lawmakers raised concerns they could slow delivery, but Democrats are still objecting over changes that have already been made.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump Over 50 current, former law enforcement professionals sign letter urging Congress to decriminalize marijuana MORE (D-Calif.) said Wednesday that DeJoy does not intend to replace Postal Service sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other infrastructure that were removed before he announced he’d postpone the changes until after the general election.

DeJoy is scheduled to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday, and the House is expected to vote Saturday on legislation to provide $25 billion in emergency funding for the Postal Service and prevent changes to its operations.