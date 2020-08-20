House Democratic campaign leader predicts bigger majority

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chairwoman Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosHispanic Caucus campaign chief to mount leadership bid Win by QAnon believer creates new headaches for House GOP QAnon backer Marjorie Taylor Greene wins Georgia GOP runoff MORE (D-Ill.) said Thursday her party is likely to add to its 232-seat majority in Congress next year, and that the party is eyeing long-held Republican seats in states like Alaska, Indiana and Montana.

In an interview for The Hill’s Big Questions series, Bustos said Democrats have taken aim at 31 Republican-held seats this year, a number that is likely to expand in the ten weeks before Election Day.

“My prediction as we sit here is we will not only hold on to this Democratic majority, we will grow it,” Bustos said. “We’ve got the right candidates and resources, and we are ready to mobilize even in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.”

Democrats recaptured the House majority in the 2018 midterm elections on the strength of female candidates running in largely suburban districts. Bustos on Thursday pointed to women who have won Democratic nominations in 26 of the 31 districts the party is targeting this year.

The DCCC has reserved $36 million in airtime in television markets that cover both the Republican-held seats and the 42 most vulnerable Democrats. The party’s recent reservations include about $500,000 in Alaska, where Rep. Don Young Donald (Don) Edwin YoungYoung wins Alaska GOP House primary The Hill's Convention Report: Democrats gear up for Day Two of convention Big bank hypocrisy: inconsistent morals to drive consistent profits MORE (R) is seeking re-election; $1.4 million in five Montana markets, where Rep. Greg Gianforte Gregory Richard GianforteInternal poll shows tight battle in Montana House race Gianforte halts in-person campaigning after wife, running mate attend event with Guilfoyle Governors get reelection boost from COVID-19 responses MORE (R) is running for governor; and almost $1 million in the Cincinnati area, where Rep. Steve Chabot Steven (Steve) Joseph ChabotHouse Republicans introduce legislation to give states 0 million for elections Bottom line The Hill's Coronavirus Report: GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani says DC policymakers need to do more to support ventures and 'solo-preneurs'; Federal unemployment benefits expire as coronavirus deal-making deadlocks MORE (R) faces an unexpectedly tough re-election bid.

Democrats are increasingly bullish on Hiral Tipirneni, a physician who is challenging Rep. Dave Schweikert (R-Ariz.) in the Phoenix suburbs. The DCCC has blocked off $1.1 million for two weeks of ads in the Phoenix market.

Bustos said the global coronavirus pandemic has fundamentally altered the way Democrats are campaigning for office this year. Out are the hours of doorbelling and canvassing, the usual staples of persuading and mobilizing key voters. In are campaigns using their resources to distribute water bottles and personal protective equipment, or conducting wellness checks on senior citizens.

“Early on, we recruited doctors, we recruited combat veterans, public health advocates, people who are uniquely suited to run during this crisis,” Bustos said. “In some cases, [candidates] have turned their campaign structure into public service structures, so to speak.”

Democrats have launched a Virtual Action Center, an online portal through which volunteers can host virtual texting parties or phone banks.

“We cannot safely go out knocking doors. There’s a huge risk to that, and we want to make sure that we are respectful of people’s health,” she said.