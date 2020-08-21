On the Trail: Joe Biden, party man

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Chris Wallace labels Biden's acceptance speech 'enormously effective' MORE has leaned heavily on his close personal relationship with Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaWhat we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Schumer on nixing the filibuster: 'Nothing is off the table' Trump goes after Biden in Pennsylvania hours before Democratic convention speech MORE, the most popular figure in American politics who has become Biden’s key validator and President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Chris Wallace labels Biden's acceptance speech 'enormously effective' MORE’s harshest critic.

But in one key respect, Biden differs substantially from Obama: The man who wants to be president has shown he is much more willing to embrace the structures and machinery of the Democratic Party than the man who was president ever did.

“I am a proud Democrat and I will be proud to carry the banner of our party into the general election,” Biden said Thursday, accepting the presidential nomination after half a century in party politics.

In both his vice-presidential search and the convention that formally bestowed him the presidential nomination, Biden has showed an affinity for party structures. He elevated a dozen or so women little-known outside of political circles, from Reps. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsWhite liberalism, Kamala Harris, and the symbols of race and status Black women are ambitious — that's why we need more in office GOP lawmaker: 'Pretty cool' Harris has a shot at being the 'most powerful person in the world' MORE (D-Fla.) and Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassKatie Porter says she'd consider role in Biden administration, California Senate run White liberalism, Kamala Harris, and the symbols of race and status Press: Harris pick is a window into Biden presidency MORE (D-Calif.) to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamOvernight Energy: Michigan agrees to 0M Flint settlement | Sierra Club knocks DNC over dropped fossil fuel subsidies language The Hill's Morning Report - Obama paints Trump as incapable leader; Harris accepts VP nod Overnight Energy: Lawyers question public lands chief move leaving himself in power | DNC removes measure calling for end of fossil fuel subsidies from platform | Louisiana aims for net-zero emissions by 2050 MORE (D) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerOvernight Health Care: Fauci says he does not see US mandating COVID-19 vaccine | WHO warns against 'nationalism' in coronavirus fight The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from night 1 of Dem's virtual convention The Memo: Michelle Obama shines, scorching Trump MORE (D). His convention spotlighted 17 speakers for an unusual keynote address, from progressive state lawmakers to centrists like Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.).

“I am incredibly pleased by what Biden’s doing. He doesn’t come from my wing of the party, but he’s flexible,” said former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean (D). “I think he’s on fire, to be honest with you, and I never thought I’d say that about Joe Biden.”

For all the electoral strengths he brought, Democratic strategists griped about Obama’s stewardship of the party he led. As president, he shunned the traditional party-building activities organized through the Democratic National Committee. Getting him to do fundraisers for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) or its Senate counterpart was a frustrating exercise for party leaders.

Obama went so far as to maintain his own version of an outside group, Organizing for America, that competed with the DNC for donor attention.

Obama’s skepticism of the party apparatus was borne of his early years in politics, as he grew up outside the traditional Chicago machine. He was an insurgent by nature, challenging an establishment first represented by Rep. Bobby Rush Bobby Lee RushLawmakers of color urge Democratic leadership to protect underserved communities in coronavirus talks States scramble as low census response rates threaten political power Illinois lawmaker says Trump wants to instigate a race war MORE (D-Ill.), a race he lost, and then by Sen. Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Overnight Energy: Michigan agrees to 0M Flint settlement | Sierra Club knocks DNC over dropped fossil fuel subsidies language MORE (D-N.Y.), a race he won.

Biden, by contrast, is practiced in the art of party politics, a product of his long career in Delaware, a state with a fine-tuned Democratic machine.

“Vice President Biden came up through the ranks in a small state with an organized, tight party structure that he respected and cultivated,” said Martha McKenna, a former top official at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and now a Baltimore-based strategist.

If Democrats had any quarrels with Biden during his tenure as Obama’s vice president, it was that he was too willing to cut deals with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell to give taped remarks as part of GOP convention Schumer on nixing the filibuster: 'Nothing is off the table' McGrath challenges McConnell to three debates MORE (Ky.). Those deals illustrated Biden’s brand of politics, one built more on tactile relationships than on an ideological movement.

That brand has been on display during the Democratic primary, and in a convention that has demonstrated a unified party.

He is loath to hold a grudge, even against those who attacked him: Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden vows to lead America out of 'season of darkness' 2020 Democrats do convention Zoom call Booker torches Trump at convention: 'He has failed us' MORE (D-N.J.) has marveled that after launching a broadside at Biden during one debate, Biden joked with him minutes later when the network cut to commercial. Biden chose as his running mate the woman who took the most aggressive shot at him during the primary season.

His close relationship with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWhat we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention The nine biggest Democratic National Convention moments that got everyone talking Biden vows to lead America out of 'season of darkness' MORE (I-Vt.) helped smooth Sanders’s exit from the race — and soothe the raw disappointment from Sanders’s progressive fans. He has relied on Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenThe nine biggest Democratic National Convention moments that got everyone talking Biden vows to lead America out of 'season of darkness' 2020 Democrats do convention Zoom call MORE (D-Mass.) for economic policy advice, and he has even built a rapport with outsiders like Andrew Yang Andrew YangWhat we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention 2020 Democrats do convention Zoom call Yang, Julia Louis-Dreyfus joke about Pence at Democratic convention MORE.

Biden may never be the liberal champion that Sanders or Warren backers want in a president, but he has shown them his door is open.

“What Biden has done that has pleased me to no end is to listen to where the party is going,” Dean said. “Obama was inspirational and Clinton knew politics better than most people that ever played the game. Biden understands the party, and he understands that he has to listen to people, and he’s a great coalition-builder.”