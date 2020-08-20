Trump and Biden tied in Minnesota: poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE are statistically tied in Minnesota, according to a new poll.

The latest survey from the Trafalgar Group finds Biden at 46.9 percent and Trump at 46.5 percent. Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen gets 3.7 percent support, while 1.7 percent are undecided and 1.2 percent said they’d support someone else.

The Trafalgar Group’s surveys have been showing a tighter race in the battlegrounds than other pollsters have found.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outlet weights its polls to account for a “social desirability bias,” or the so-called shy Trump voters who are embarrassed to tell pollsters they support his candidacy. In 2016, Trafalgar was the only polling outlet to show Trump leading in Michigan heading into Election Day.

Pollster Robert Cahaly has told The Hill he believes there are more quiet Trump voters in the U.S. than there were in 2016.

The survey is the latest to find Trump closing the gap in Minnesota, which Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE carried by only 1.5 points in 2016.

An Emerson College survey, the only other poll of Minnesota released this month, found Biden with a 3-point advantage over Trump, which was also within the survey’s margin of error.

The Trump campaign has circled Minnesota as one of the few states Clinton won in 2016 that it intends to contest. In addition, the Trump campaign says it will try to flip New Hampshire and Maine.

The Trafalgar Group survey of 1,141 likely general election voters was conducted between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 and has a 2.98-percentage-point margin of error.