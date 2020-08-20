Poll: Trump and Biden matchup within margin of error in Pennsylvania

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE are running neck-and-neck in Pennsylvania, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Thursday.

Biden leads with 49 percent support among likely voters in the Keystone State, but Trump trails close behind with 45 percent, a difference that falls within the survey’s margin of error. Three percent of voters said they will vote for neither candidate, and another 3 percent said they were unsure.

Trump’s approval rating is underwater in the state, with 51 percent of likely voters saying they disapprove of the job he’s doing and 43 percent approving. His handling specifically of the coronavirus pandemic is also viewed unfavorably, with 51 percent saying it’s been “poor” and only 17 percent saying it’s been “excellent.”

Pennsylvania is set to be one of the most competitive battlegrounds in 2020 after Trump won the state by just over 1 percent in 2016, the first time the state had gone for a Republican presidential contender since 1988.

Past polling has shown Biden holding a single-digit lead over Trump in the state, and the Real Clear Politics polling average has him up 5.7 points.

Democrats are hopeful that Biden, who hails from Scranton, will be able to tap into his working class roots to win back white voters in Rust Belt states who defected from the Democratic Party in 2016.

Democrats got a boost in the state in 2018 when Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseySenate Democrats demand answers on migrant child trafficking during pandemic The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Rep. Fred Upton says it is 'tragic' to see Americans reject masks, social distancing; Russia claims it will approve COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August People with disabilities see huge job losses; will pandemic roll back ADA gains? MORE and Gov. Tom Wolf Tom WolfSouth Dakota declines unemployment aid from Trump executive orders Philadelphia Tribune workers mull strike after paper allegedly refuses to provide safe working conditions Trump campaign adviser sparks criticism for misgendering Pennsylvania official MORE were reelected by double digits. In an indicator of more down-ballot success, the party is also ahead in the generic congressional ballot by 7 points in Thursday’s poll.

The Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll surveyed 416 likely Pennsylvania voters from Aug. 11-17 and has a margin of error of 5.5 percent.