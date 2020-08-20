Kanye West attempts to get on presidential ballot in Tennessee, fails in Montana

Kanye West Kanye Omari WestKanye West seeking to get on Wyoming ballot Kanye West will appear on Utah ballot in November Sanders: No, I didn't sign petition to get Kanye West on Wisconsin ballot MORE submitted his petition to appear on Tennessee's presidential ballot in November on Thursday as Montana officials announced he had failed to qualify there.

West, who announced his 2020 bid just last month, submitted the Tennessee petition before a noon deadline on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

Julia Bruck, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee secretary of state's office, said officials would review the forms to see if West has the required 274 verified signatures necessary to qualify.

In Montana, however, officials found that only 3,972 signatures out of nearly 8,800 the rapper submitted were eligible, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.

A candidate must have at least 5,000 signatures to qualify as an independent candidate in Montana.

West has qualified to be on the November ballots in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Utah. He is attempting to jump onto Wisconsin's ballot as well but faced pushback from the state's Elections Commission after he reportedly missed an Aug. 5 deadline.

West is also attempting to appear on the Wyoming ballot, where he owns a ranch.

West is former supporter of President Trump's, and Democrats have pointed to GOP ties among the officials helping his campaign.

During an interview with Forbes earlier this month, West said he's "not denying it" when an interviewer pointed out that his campaign could damage Democratic nominee Joe Biden's presidential bid.

A Politico-Morning Consult national poll released this month found West could gain 2 percent support in the upcoming presidential election.