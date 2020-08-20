Biden leads Trump by 8 points in NH: poll

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE by 8 percentage points among registered New Hampshire voters, according to a poll released Thursday.

The poll, conducted by St. Anselm College, represents a slight bump in Biden's support in the state — he previously led Trump by 7 points in an earlier St. Anselm survey in June.

Just over half of New Hampshire registered voters, 51 percent, support Biden, while the president sits at 43 percent support. Other candidates including third parties sat at just 4 percent support in the poll, while 2 percent of registered voters surveyed were undecided.

Forty-six percent of undecided voters told pollsters that the former vice president's selection of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE (D-Calif.) as his running mate made it less likely that they would vote for him in November. Just 18 percent of that same cohort said it made them more likely to vote for Biden, and 36 percent said it made no difference for their vote.

Voters' perception of who will actually win the 2020 election is split. Forty-four percent of those surveyed told pollsters that they believe Trump will win, and the same percentage said they believed Biden would win.

The St. Anselm College poll surveyed 1,042 registered New Hampshire voters Aug. 15-17; the poll's margin of error is 3 percentage points.