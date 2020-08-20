Yang, Julia Louis-Dreyfus joke about Pence at Democratic convention

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang criticizes 'patronizing element' of Democratic messaging ahead of convention speech Study begins in Germany of universal basic income Biden rides high, but faces angst-filled party MORE and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus mocked Vice President Pence during the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention, jokingly mispronouncing his name and quipping that it sounded "un-American."

During a handoff to Louis-Dreyfus at the end of Yang's speech Thursday evening, Louis-Dreyfus asked Yang what he thought about vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE's (D-Calif.) speech to the convention the night before, beginning the exchange.

"Hi, Andrew! I have to ask, what did you think about Kamala Harris’s speech last night?" she asked.

"It was tremendous," Yang responded. "I am so happy for her."

"I know, me too, she's fabulous. I cannot wait to see her debate our current vice president, Meeka Pints. Or is it Paints?" Louis-Dreyfus quipped, an apparent shot at Republicans who have at times mispronounced Harris's first name.

"It’s pronounced Pahnce, I believe," Yang shot back.

"Oh, some kind of weird foreign name?" she asked.

"Yeah not very American-sounding," said Yang.

"Yeah that's what people are saying," Louis-Dreyfus concluded, straight-faced. "Strongly."

The lighthearted exchange came at the end of a speech during which Yang called for former U.S. voters to elect former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE in November and denounced the Trump administration for leaving America in a "deep, dark, hole."

It’s time to turn the page for our country. It’s time to fight for a future that we’re proud to leave our children. pic.twitter.com/aI0zsUGvxX — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 21, 2020

Yang was originally not on the official list of convention speakers but was added to the schedule following a social media outcry from his supporters.