John Legend, Common pay tribute to John Lewis with 'Glory' performance at Democratic convention

John Legend and Common performed "Glory" as part of a tribute to the late Rep. John LewisJohn LewisHillary Clinton to tell convention: 'This can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election' Democrats officially nominate Biden for president The Hill's Convention Report: Democrats gear up for Day Two of convention MORE (D-Ga.) on the final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.
Legend and Common wrote the Academy Award-winning song for the film "Selma," which depicts the 1965 voting rights march where Lewis played a key role as a civil rights leader.
Lewis died at the age of 80 on July 17, months after announcing he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. His death was followed by an outpouring of condolences and those remembering his legacy of work fighting racism and demanding equality and voting rights.
The performance on Thursday followed a video dedicated to Lewis's memory and his iconic work on the frontlines of the early civil rights movement.
John Lewis was a dear friend. He was the best of who we are and what we can become. And he held onto the promise of this country until his final breath. We miss you, John. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/fRAr5Mijst— Joe BidenJoe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020
.@JohnLegend and @Common honored John Lewis with this incredible performance.#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/7TYwXYBQXT— 2020 #DemConvention (@DemConvention) August 21, 2020
The tribute to Lewis and the performance by Common and Legend drew an outpouring of praise and support on Twitter.
I can't stop crying at this tribute to John Lewis— Koko (@Kokomothegreat) August 21, 2020
And.... now my favorite song of Resistance, Glory, by John Legend & Common.#DemConvention
Oh my — gotta love the amazing voice of @johnlegend and @common commentary singing #GLORY — thank you! I hope our eyes will see the glory some day!! #DNC2020 #DNCConvention— Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) August 21, 2020
Somewhere at RNC hq, the music supervisor tasked with organizing performances at next week’s convention is writing a resignation letter. pic.twitter.com/2IlyXbL3Kf— Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) August 21, 2020
Legend and Common both performed at the White House during former President Obama's tenure and have been vocal about their criticism of President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE.
They have both also been active in calling for change as the Black Lives Matter movement has protested nationwide for an end to police brutality and racism.