John Legend, Common pay tribute to John Lewis with 'Glory' performance at Democratic convention

John Legend and Common performed "Glory" as part of a tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis John LewisHillary Clinton to tell convention: 'This can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election' Democrats officially nominate Biden for president The Hill's Convention Report: Democrats gear up for Day Two of convention MORE (D-Ga.) on the final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

Legend and Common wrote the Academy Award-winning song for the film "Selma," which depicts the 1965 voting rights march where Lewis played a key role as a civil rights leader.

I can't stop crying at this tribute to John Lewis



And.... now my favorite song of Resistance, Glory, by John Legend & Common.#DemConvention — Koko (@Kokomothegreat) August 21, 2020

Oh my — gotta love the amazing voice of @johnlegend and @common commentary singing #GLORY — thank you! I hope our eyes will see the glory some day!! #DNC2020 #DNCConvention — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) August 21, 2020

Somewhere at RNC hq, the music supervisor tasked with organizing performances at next week’s convention is writing a resignation letter. pic.twitter.com/2IlyXbL3Kf — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) August 21, 2020

Legend and Common both performed at the White House during former President Obama's tenure and have been vocal about their criticism of President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE.

They have both also been active in calling for change as the Black Lives Matter movement has protested nationwide for an end to police brutality and racism.