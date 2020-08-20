Katie Porter says she'd consider role in Biden administration, California Senate run

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) said this week that she would consider joining former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE’s administration or running for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE (D-Calif.) if the Democratic ticket is elected in November.

“I will always at least consider, if not say yes, to anything I could do to help solve the problems that are facing America,” Porter told HuffPost Thursday when asked about a potential Senate run if Harris is elected vice president.

“I would absolutely be interested in trying to serve, whether it’s in the Biden administration or whether it’s taking on new roles in the House of Representatives, whatever options are presented to me, I’d be willing to step up,” she continued.

Porter was elected to her California House seat in the 2018 midterm elections.

If Harris is elected vice president, California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomOvernight Defense: Trump announces 'snapback' of sanctions on Iran | Uniformed personnel at Dem convention under investigation | Netanyahu calls reported F-35 deal 'fake news' Wildfires prompt evacuations in California's wine country 18 states committed to Trump's expanded unemployment plan: report MORE (D) would be tasked with appointing a successor to serve the rest of her Senate term, which continues through 2022.

Porter could be on Newsom’s shortlist, in addition to Democratic California Reps. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassWhite liberalism, Kamala Harris, and the symbols of race and status Press: Harris pick is a window into Biden presidency Black women are ambitious — that's why we need more in office MORE and Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffAnti-vaccination group sues Facebook over 'censoring' posts Newsom says he has already received a number of pitches for Harris's open Senate seat Here's who could fill Kamala Harris's Senate seat if she becomes VP MORE, California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, among several other potential candidates.

Newsom said earlier this month that he has already received multiple pitches from individuals seeking to fill Harris’s seat if she and Biden win the White House in November.

Porter told HuffPost Thursday that “we are so lucky in California to have a broad, diverse bench of elected officials."

“I don’t envy the governor having to make this appointment,” she added.