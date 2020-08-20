2020 Democrats do convention Zoom call

A number of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates reunited for a Zoom call on the final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, reminiscing about their time on the trail and touting their support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE.

"You can think of this as sort of like 'Survivor' on the out-interviews of all the people who got voted off the island," joked Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Defense: Trump announces 'snapback' of sanctions on Iran | Uniformed personnel at Dem convention under investigation | Netanyahu calls reported F-35 deal 'fake news' On The Trail: Trump presents vision of the suburbs decades out of date Trump offers pardon to Susan B. Anthony MORE (D-N.J.), who led the conversation.

Booker was joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren praises Biden, Harris policies: 'I love a good plan' Clinton rebukes Trump, implores Democrats to vote Yang criticizes 'patronizing element' of Democratic messaging ahead of convention speech MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenDemocratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump Warren praises Biden, Harris policies: 'I love a good plan' The Hill's Convention Report: Harris to make history accepting VP nod MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharDemocrats use convention to preempt Trump challenges Clinton gets her I-told-you-so moment NYT security guard who went viral for interaction with Biden will have prominent role at convention: report MORE (D-Minn.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegOvernight Defense: Trump announces 'snapback' of sanctions on Iran | Uniformed personnel at Dem convention under investigation | Netanyahu calls reported F-35 deal 'fake news' Clinton gets her I-told-you-so moment Maher says he's concerned Biden is not 'comfortably ahead' MORE (D), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeBeto O'Rourke calls Texas GOP 'a death cult' over coronavirus response Hegar, West to face off in bitter Texas Senate runoff Bellwether counties show trouble for Trump MORE (D-Texas) and businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang criticizes 'patronizing element' of Democratic messaging ahead of convention speech Study begins in Germany of universal basic income Biden rides high, but faces angst-filled party MORE.

The roughly five-minute virtual reunion was filled with lighthearted banter about their time competing against Biden on the trail, as well as more personal and serious moments.

"You remember the steak fry when we were about to go on?" Buttigieg said. "It worked out to where I was there the same time he was and he pulled me aside and he pointed to somebody we both knew who was working on my campaign, but he'd known before, and let me know that that was somebody who'd gone through a family tragedy that Joe somehow knew about. And just thought it was important for me to know that about someone who was working with me."

Warren said she saw Biden "the clearest" on the first anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing.

"At some point in that speech, he shifted to the parent who had lost a child. To the man who had lost a wife. To someone who had experienced loss very personally, and he spoke to each of the families from the heart," Warren said.

Sanders, who on the convention's first night urged Democrats to vote for Biden, renewed that call, saying it was the most important presidential election in history.

He also joked, after Booker asked why his girlfriend, the actress Rosario Dawson, liked Sanders more, "because she's smarter than you."

A number of the former 2020 contenders were not present on the Zoom call, including former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergDemocrats vs. Republicans in the race for 'streamers' Bloomberg pledges M to boost House Democrats: report Five things to watch at the Democratic National Convention MORE, who delivered his own remarks following the segment.