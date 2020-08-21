Women got more speaking time than men at Democratic convention: NYT

Women garnered more airtime than men during the Democratic National Convention this week, according to a new analysis from The New York Times.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention The nine biggest Democratic National Convention moments that got everyone talking MORE (D-Calif.), Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Chris Wallace labels Biden's acceptance speech 'enormously effective' MORE’s vice presidential pick, spoke for 20.4 minutes, leading the group of female politicians, celebrities and others who appeared at the convention. She also made history this week as the first Black woman and the first Asian American to join a major political party’s presidential ticket.

The California lawmaker paid special tribute to Black women who have organized for voting and civil rights during her acceptance speech, as well as her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, and other female members of her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention The nine biggest Democratic National Convention moments that got everyone talking MORE closed out the first night of the convention Monday, speaking for 18.4 minutes, according to the Times.

Former second lady Jill Biden spoke for 9.2 minutes, while former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Overnight Energy: Michigan agrees to 0M Flint settlement | Sierra Club knocks DNC over dropped fossil fuel subsidies language MORE spoke for 6.6 minutes.

The convention week coincided with the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment on Tuesday.

Each night of the convention was also hosted by women: Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

On Wednesday night, several advocates for the prevention of sexual assault also appeared at the convention to support Biden and call for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. Biden helped pass the signature law that was signed in 1994 but lapsed in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

One segment of the convention featured Biden overseeing 1990 hearings that featured women sharing with lawmakers their experiences with domestic abuse.

“They’re doing nothing to help them. Nothing,” Biden said in a clip of a press conference at the time.

In addition to the historic involvement of women during the convention, people of color also garnered approximately half of the speaking time over the four-night event, according to the analysis from the Times.