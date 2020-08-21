Sanders: 'The day after Biden's elected we're going to have a serious debate'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWhat we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention The nine biggest Democratic National Convention moments that got everyone talking Biden vows to lead America out of 'season of darkness' MORE (I-Vt.) on Friday reaffirmed his commitment to electing Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Chris Wallace labels Biden's acceptance speech 'enormously effective' MORE president, but said the Democratic nominee’s victory in November would be followed by a “serious debate” about the direction of the country.

“We’re going to come together to defeat Trump,” Sanders told "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah Trevor NoahPentagon dismisses 'unserious' debate over potential military involvement in any post-election dispute Former prosecutor: How Black men can survive a police encounter Hillary Clinton: 'We have to be ready for the possibility' Trump won't leave office MORE on Friday. “And the day after Biden is elected, we’re going to have a serious debate about the future of this country, but it will be done within the framework of a democratic society.”

The Vermont senator’s remarks presage a coming push by progressives to wield more influence in the Democratic Party and within a potential Biden administration.

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, posed the greatest challenge to Biden during the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating contest, amassing a series of early primary wins before eventually falling behind Biden in the delegate count and suspending his campaign in early April.

He endorsed Biden soon after ending his campaign and has since sought to boost the former vice president among progressive voters who may be reluctant to cast their ballots for a more moderate Democrat.

Sanders acknowledged his differences with Biden on Friday. But he said that unity among competing political factions — progressives, moderates and even conservatives — is necessary to stave off President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Chris Wallace labels Biden's acceptance speech 'enormously effective' MORE’s reelection.

“What you’re seeing now is what I would call a united front of people of many different points of view,” Sanders told Noah. “You have some honest conservatives who are saying 'you know what, I’m a conservative, but we gotta get rid of this guy because he is just not what America is supposed to be about.' And you’re working with progressives. So this is what coalition politics is about.”