Democrats prep ads, events to hit Trump during GOP convention

Democrats plan to use ads, briefings and other tools during the Republican National Convention next week in an attempt to cut into President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Chris Wallace labels Biden's acceptance speech 'enormously effective' MORE's reelection message and tout their own candidate.

The counterprogramming for the GOP convention, which starts Monday, will include TV and digital ads released nationally and in key battleground states hitting Trump over his handling of the coronavirus and other issues.

Organizers from the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) war room and nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we'll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Chris Wallace labels Biden's acceptance speech 'enormously effective' MORE's campaign said in a Friday statement that the Democratic effort will serve "to remind Americans that Trump has really only delivered on one thing — a Chaos Presidency."

The groups will focus on a different theme during each day of the convention, focusing on "family" on Monday, the economy on Tuesday, health care on Wednesday and a “country in crisis” on Thursday — the night Trump is set to formally accept the GOP nomination for reelection.

Virtual briefings will also be held by Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi predicts 'double digit' gain of Democratic House seats in November election Pelosi axes idea of Saturday vote on additional COVID relief Pelosi cites 'loyalty' to House members in defending Kennedy endorsement MORE (D-Calif.), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerOn the Trail: Joe Biden, party man Overnight Energy: Michigan agrees to 0M Flint settlement | Sierra Club knocks DNC over dropped fossil fuel subsidies language Michigan agrees to 0M settlement with Flint residents MORE (D) and Florida Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsWhite liberalism, Kamala Harris, and the symbols of race and status Black women are ambitious — that's why we need more in office GOP lawmaker: 'Pretty cool' Harris has a shot at being the 'most powerful person in the world' MORE (D), among others. The party also plans to hold virtual events in key battleground states.

"Donald Trump and Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceYang, Julia Louis-Dreyfus joke about Pence at Democratic convention Biden set to accept nomination in convention-closing address Pence hammers Biden in Wisconsin campaign speech MORE can lie all they want next week but the American people won't buy it," DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said, according to CNN, "and the DNC won't let it slide without holding them accountable."

Biden's campaign is already hitting Trump, saying he is poised to "lie" at the Republican convention.

“President Trump and his campaign, they are going to lie,” alleged Symone Sanders Symone SandersAndy Cohen to host Democratic convention after-party featuring celebrity performances Biden clarifies comments comparing African American and Latino communities Biden criticized for comparing Latino and African American diversity MORE, a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, according to The Washington Post.

“I bet you won’t hear the word ‘climate,’ ” Sanders said. “And, you know, you might hear a few people quoting the Constitution, but you won’t hear anyone who understands it. Most of all, though, you are not going to hear a single reason that Donald Trump deserves to be reelected.”

The DNC has also "organized allied groups to share stories of real people harmed by Trump using the hashtag #TrumpChaos," among other programming.

Both parties typically push counterprogramming during the conventions, with Trump firing off various tweets during Democrats' event this week, blasting their speakers while defending his tenure.

The official business of the Republican convention will take place in Charlotte, N.C., though Trump is slated to formally accept the GOP nomination during a speech on White House grounds.

The Republican convention, like its Democratic counterpart, will be mostly virtual this year to avoid large crowds amid the pandemic, though 336 delegates — six from each state and territory — will gather Monday for proceedings in Charlotte. The event will also be streamed online.

The convention was initially set to take place fully in Charlotte, although celebratory events were later moved to Jacksonville, Fla., after disagreements with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) over the size of the event. Trump later canceled the in-person events amid rising COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Trump on Friday slammed this week's Democratic National Convention while speaking to a conservative group in Arlington, Va.

“They spent four straight days attacking America as racist and a horrible country that must be redeemed, Trump said. “Joe Biden grimly declared a season of American darkness, and yet look at what we’ve accomplished.”