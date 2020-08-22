Lara Trump: GOP convention will show a 'very different depiction of America'

Lara Trump Lara Lea TrumpHarris pick reignites fight for female voters When will telling the truth in politics matter again? Trump: Election results could be delayed by months MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpCEO of National Enquirer parent company steps down Biden says he would shut US down amid pandemic if scientists said it was needed Warren calls for Postal Service board members to fire DeJoy or resign MORE’s daughter-in-law and a senior adviser to his reelection campaign, said the Republican Party’s convention will offer a “different depiction” of America than the Democratic confab this past week.

“I think what you’re going to see is a very different depiction of America. What we saw last week from the Democrats, really their entire convention was about bashing Donald Trump, and it was a dark, dismal and really depressing vision of America I think that they presented," she said on NBC News's "Weekend TODAY."

"We are going to have the opposite – ours will be hopeful and inspirational and patriotic, and you want people at the end of our four days to be reminded that America continues to be the greatest, most exceptional nation in the world. So we’re very excited for it,” she added.

The senior adviser said that President Trump will be part of the convention every night, and speakers will praise the work he has done since taking office.

“President Trump is the American dream. What he did in the first three years in office was incredible. We had the greatest economy we’ve ever had in the history of this country,” she said.

The remarks come after Democrats' four-day convention that featured biting criticism of the president on a string of issues, including his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the current national reckoning over systemic racism.

“The tragedy of where we are today is it didn't have to be this bad,” former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says he would shut US down amid pandemic if scientists said it was needed Harris laughs off Trump's attacks in interview: They're 'designed to distract' Biden, Democrats get fundraising boost during digital convention MORE said of the coronavirus Thursday.

Lara Trump’s promise of a positive GOP convention comes as the president has himself spoken of the country as one in the grips of a coming chaos that only he can prevent.

The president frequently rails against Black Lives Matter protesters as “anarchists” and has suggested that protests in some cities will seep into suburbs, an attempt to win over voters in the key battleground areas.

“Why would Suburban Women vote for Biden and the Democrats when Democrat run cities are now rampant with crime (and they aren’t asking the Federal Government for help) which could easily spread to the suburbs, and they will reconstitute, on steroids, their low income suburbs plan!” he tweeted Saturday morning.