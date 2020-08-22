Here are the states where Kanye West is on the ballot

Rapper turned presidential candidate Kanye West Kanye Omari WestKanye West fails to make ballot in three states Wisconsin denies Kanye West's petition to appear on ballot Kanye West attempts to get on presidential ballot in Tennessee, fails in Montana MORE is moving ahead with his long-shot bid for the White House, one that’s becoming even more challenging as he struggles to get his name on the ballot for November.

Since declaring his candidacy in July, West has met the requirements to get his name on the ballot in just five states: Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.

He has pending applications in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Tennessee.

The deadline to file as an independent has not yet passed in 11 states.

But West definitely won’t be on the ballot in almost 30 states. He missed the deadline in 25 of them, including swing states like Florida, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as the District of Columbia.

In Illinois, Montana, Ohio and West Virginia, he failed to turn in enough valid signatures — in Illinois, less than half were deemed valid, while in Montana, officials accepted just one-third.

Despite the mathematical impossibility of securing the 270 electoral votes needed to win, and recent polling showing his support at just 2 percent, some pollsters say he could still inflict some damage on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says he would shut US down amid pandemic if scientists said it was needed Harris laughs off Trump's attacks in interview: They're 'designed to distract' Biden, Democrats get fundraising boost during digital convention MORE.

Democratic pollster Terrance Woodbury said millennial voters and Black voters who feel abandoned by the Democratic Party have turned to West.

“There's a frustration and cynicism toward the Democratic Party,” said Woodbury.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll released earlier this month found West with 2 percent support nationally. Among Black respondents, he received 2 percent support, with 4 percent among Hispanics. His highest support, at 6 percent, was among Generation Z voters.

As a Trump supporter, West said in an interview earlier this month he’s “not denying” that his campaign seeks to hurt Biden’s candidacy.