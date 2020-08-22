Two 'The Apprentice' producers helping with Republican National Convention

Two producers from "The Apprentice" are helping put together the Republican National Convention, according to The New York Times.

The show is where President Trump Donald John TrumpCEO of National Enquirer parent company steps down Biden says he would shut US down amid pandemic if scientists said it was needed Warren calls for Postal Service board members to fire DeJoy or resign MORE, a real estate mogul, rose to stardom.

Sadoux Kim, a deputy to the show's creator Mark Burnett, once served as a Miss Universe judge when Mr. Trump owned the pageant. Kim is a lead consultant on production of the convention.

In addition, Chuck LaBella, a former NBC entertainment executive who helped produce “The Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump,” is on the convention payroll, the Times reported. LaBella is also listed as a consultant, and previously served as a talent wrangler on "The Apprentice," according to the paper.

Convention officials have paid Kim's production company more than $54,000 and a company owned by LaBella $81,603, according to financial disclosure reports obtained by the Times.

During the Democratic National Convention this week, conservatives repeatedly blasted Democrats for reported low TV viewership on some days. More than 122 million views in total were tallied for the event on digital, broadcast and cable outlets.

The Republican convention will be held next week in Charlotte, N.C., and Trump will accept his nomination at the White House.

Trump will take part in each night of the convention instead of just delivering a speech on the last night. Trump and other Republican officials have said they expect their convention to surpass the Democratic convention in TV ratings.

We’re going to have more of it live than what they did,” Trump told Fox News on Thursday. “I think it’s pretty boring when you do tapes.”