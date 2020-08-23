Biden 'absolutely' open to possibility of serving eight years if elected

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse passes B bill to boost Postal Service Trump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Here are the states where Kanye West is on the ballot MORE said in a new interview he would “absolutely” be open to the possibility of serving two full terms in the Oval Office if elected in November.

“I think it’s a legitimate question to ask anyone over 70 years old if they’re fit, they’re ready," Biden, who would be the oldest president ever elected, told ABC's David Muir in an interview airing Sunday evening. "But … watch me.”

Muir mentioned the 77-year-old’s own description of himself as a “transition candidate,” and asked if that meant Biden was committing himself to a single term.

“No, it doesn’t mean that,” Biden responded.

“So you’re leaving open the possibility you’ll serve eight years?” Muir asked.

“Absolutely,” Biden responded.

The former vice president made the remarks in his first joint interview with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Does Trump suffer from 'self-destructive syndrome'? Could Kamala Harris transform law enforcement as the vice president? MORE (D-Calif.), whom he named his running mate earlier this month.

The Trump campaign and President Trump Donald John TrumpTwo 'The Apprentice' producers helping with Republican National Convention About 70,000 lives could be saved in near future if people wear masks: researchers Trump issues disaster declaration for California as wildfires rage MORE himself have mounted frequent attacks on Biden’s age and mental acuity.

Biden’s wife Jill called the attacks “ridiculous” in an interview with NBC’s “Today” last week.

“Joe is on the phone every single minute of the day talking to governors, [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse passes B bill to boost Postal Service Inside Ed Markey's unlikely emergence as an icon to Gen Z activists Sunday shows preview: Republicans gear up for national convention, USPS debate continues in Washington MORE [D-Calif.], he’s on Zoom, he’s doing fundraisers, doing briefings,” she said. “He doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning until 11 at night.”

A July Monmouth University poll indicated more Americans said they believe Biden is mentally and physically up to the presidency, at 52 percent, than said the same of Trump, at 45 percent. However, more Republicans — 72 percent — said they were confident of the president’s stamina. Less than half of Democrats — 47 percent — said the same about Biden.