Biden says he felt no pressure to choose a Black woman as running mate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse passes B bill to boost Postal Service Trump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Here are the states where Kanye West is on the ballot MORE said he did not “feel pressure” to name a Black woman as his running mate leading up his selection of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Does Trump suffer from 'self-destructive syndrome'? Could Kamala Harris transform law enforcement as the vice president? MORE (D-Calif.).

"No, I didn't feel pressure to select a Black woman," Biden told ABC’s Robin Roberts in his first-ever joint interview with Harris. “But what I do think ... is that the government should look like the people, look like the country."

"Fifty-one percent of the people in this country are women," he continued. "As that old expression goes, 'women hold up half the sky,' and in order to be able to succeed, you've got to be dealt in across the board, and no matter what you say, you cannot, I cannot understand and fully appreciate what it means to walk in her shoes, to be an African- American woman, with a Indian American-background, child of immigrants."

The former vice president described being particularly impressed by Harris, who, as California attorney general, had worked closely with Biden’s late son, Beau, when he was Delaware's attorney general.

“She's an incredible woman. On the Judiciary Committee, which I used to chair for years, I watched her just insist on getting the answers, and not relented until she got the answers,” he said in the interview, set to air Sunday night. “And so it just seemed to fit.”

Biden pledged during the Democratic primaries to name a woman his running mate. Several other Black women reportedly made his shortlist, including Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsDemocrats prep ads, events to hit Trump during GOP convention On the Trail: Joe Biden, party man White liberalism, Kamala Harris, and the symbols of race and status MORE (D-Fla.), Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassOn the Trail: Joe Biden, party man Katie Porter says she'd consider role in Biden administration, California Senate run White liberalism, Kamala Harris, and the symbols of race and status MORE (D-Calif.) and former White House national security adviser Susan Rice. Another contender, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharBiden unites Democrats — for now Biden vows to lead America out of 'season of darkness' 2020 Democrats do convention Zoom call MORE (D-Minn.), announced she would remove herself from contention, saying it should go to a woman of color.