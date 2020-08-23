Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTwo 'The Apprentice' producers helping with Republican National Convention About 70,000 lives could be saved in near future if people wear masks: researchers Trump issues disaster declaration for California as wildfires rage MORE’s campaign on Sunday unveiled the speakers for the Republican National Convention, which begins on Monday.
The convention will livestream through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Amazon Prime, the campaign announced. Like the Democratic National Convention last week, the Republican convention will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. every night.
The first night on Monday will feature a variety of Republican leaders, including Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and the president's son, Donald Trump, Jr.
On Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump is scheduled to speak, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), and two more of the president's children, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will both speak on Wednesday. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), and the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, are also scheduled to speak on the third day.
On the final night on Thursday, the president will speak, along with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.).
Last week, the Trump campaign confirmed that the speakers would include Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the white couple from St. Louis who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters.
Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School graduate whose interaction with an Omaha Tribe elder at the Lincoln Memorial went viral, also announced he would speak. The McCloskeys will speak on Monday, and Sandmann will speak on Tuesday.
The full list of speakers can be found below:
Monday
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Natalie Harp
Charlie Kirk
Kim Klacik
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Sean Parnell
Andrew Pollack
Donald Trump, Jr.
Tanya Weinreis
Tuesday
First lady Melania Trump
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson
Jason Joyce
Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump
Wednesday
Vice President Mike Pence
Second lady Karen Pence
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas)
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.)
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway
Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne
Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane
Clarence Henderson
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump
Thursday
President Donald J. Trump
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.)
White House adviser Ivanka Trump
Ja'Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Dana White