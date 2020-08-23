Biden ally Coons hits back at Trump over tweet misspelling his name

Sen. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsSunday shows preview: Republicans gear up for national convention, USPS debate continues in Washington The Hill's Convention Report: Biden's big night | Steve Bannon's fall | Pelosi weighs in on Mass. Senate primary Susan Rice says she is '100 percent' sure Russia will interfere in elections MORE (D-Del.), an ally of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse passes B bill to boost Postal Service Trump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Here are the states where Kanye West is on the ballot MORE, hit back at President Trump Donald John TrumpTwo 'The Apprentice' producers helping with Republican National Convention About 70,000 lives could be saved in near future if people wear masks: researchers Trump issues disaster declaration for California as wildfires rage MORE on Sunday after the president criticized Coons on Twitter while misspelling his name.

“Mr. President, only my closest friends call me Chrisie,” Coons tweeted, in response to Trump’s tweet.

Mr. President, only my closest friends call me Chrisie. https://t.co/nGV3vfvo58 — Chris Coons (@ChrisCoonsforDE) August 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Coons also tweeted from a separate account: "Wow... my first Trump slander... makes a boy feel all grown up... even if I am a puppet not a real boy."

Wow... my first Trump slander... makes a boy feel all grown up... even if I am a puppet not a real boy. https://t.co/xApTK0qJ3e — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) August 23, 2020

The senator's remark came in response to a tweet from Trump earlier in the day in which the president wrote, “Senator Chrisie Coons” is a “weak and pathetic Schumer puppet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Coons, a close friend of Biden who replaced him in the Senate when Biden became vice president, gave a speech on behalf of Biden during last week's Democratic National Convention.

The president also hit “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceTrump decries Democratic convention as 'gloomiest' in history Ratings tick up to 21.7M for DNC's third night featuring Obama, Harris Bloomberg convention speech goes viral after fly lands on face MORE, a frequent target of the president, for not questioning Coons during his interview Sunday about “why Biden fought” him on his decision to ban people travelers from China at the end of January.

“Chris Wallace ‘forgot’ to ask a very weak and pathetic Schumer puppet, Senator Chrisie Coons, why Biden fought me when I put an extremely early BAN on people coming into our Country from heavily infected China. Biden later admitted I was right! But why no question?,” Trump tweeted.

Trump has repeatedly praised his decision to ban travel from China, where the first outbreak of the coronavirus was reported, as critics have attacked his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The president’s order did not entirely limit travelers from China, though. Nearly 40,000 people arrived in the U.S. on direct flights from China in the two months after Trump announced the restrictions, The New York Times reported in April.

Biden’s campaign manager, months after Trump announced restrictions on travel from China, told CNN that Biden supports travel bans “that are guided by medical experts, advocated by public health officials, and backed by a full strategy.”

“Science supported this ban, therefore he did too,” she added.

The Biden campaign, however, has denied writing Trump “a letter of apology” regarding his comments on the travel ban as Trump has claimed on at least two occasions. Trump also accused Biden of calling the ban “xenophobic,” but Biden never explicitly called Trump’s ban on travel from China “xenophobic.”