Biden dismisses Trump's attacks on his mental fitness: 'Watch me'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse passes B bill to boost Postal Service Trump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Here are the states where Kanye West is on the ballot MORE dismissed President Trump Donald John TrumpTwo 'The Apprentice' producers helping with Republican National Convention About 70,000 lives could be saved in near future if people wear masks: researchers Trump issues disaster declaration for California as wildfires rage MORE’s attacks on his mental fitness during an interview aired Sunday evening.

“Watch me, Mr. President,” Biden said in an interview with ABC News when asked about the president's attacks on the Democrat’s cognitive ability.

“Watch me. Look at us both, what we say, what we do, what we control, what we know, what kind of shape we’re in,” Biden added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden, 77, said he thinks it is a “legitimate question” to ask about mental fitness for any candidate over 70 years old. If elected, Biden would be the oldest U.S. president. Trump, now 74, was the oldest president to assume office to date.

“The only thing I can say to the American people ... watch me,” Biden said.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Does Trump suffer from 'self-destructive syndrome'? Could Kamala Harris transform law enforcement as the vice president? MORE (D-Calif.), Biden’s running mate, similarly dismissed Trump’s attacks leveled at her, calling them “distractions.”

“I really think that there is so much about what comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth that is designed to be a distraction to the American people that he is doing every day,” she said.

Biden jumped in to say that “no president has ever” used the words Trump has to attack Harris.