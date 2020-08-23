Biden: 'No new taxes' for anyone making under $400K

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse passes B bill to boost Postal Service Trump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Here are the states where Kanye West is on the ballot MORE said in an interview aired Sunday he will not raise taxes for Americans making less than $400,000.

The Democrat, in a joint interview aired on ABC News with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Does Trump suffer from 'self-destructive syndrome'? Could Kamala Harris transform law enforcement as the vice president? MORE (D-Calif.), said everybody should pay “their fair share.”

“I will raise taxes for anybody making over $400,000,” Biden told ABC’s David Muir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden added that “no new taxes” would be raised for anyone making under $400,000.

Muir also pressed Biden on if it is “smart to tax business” while the U.S. is recovering from the economic fall-out of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It's smart to tax businesses that are in fact making excessive amounts of money and paying no taxes,” Biden told Muir.

“It's how we did it last time,” he said, in reference to the 2008 recession which he as vice president under former President Obama led the economic recovery of.

“Look [at] what he's doing,” Biden added, criticizing Trump. “The money was supposed to go to help small businesses. You have one in six small businesses that have already closed. You're finding a situation that over 60 percent of the money -- only 40 percent of money for small businesses went to small businesses.”

Pressed on whether taxes will be raised on small businesses, Biden said “no.”

He said taxes will not be raised on the “90 percent of the business that are mom and pop businesses that employ less than 50 people.”

“We have to provide them with the ability to reopen. We have to provide more help for them, not less help,” he said.