George Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project

George Conway, a D.C.-based attorney married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said Sunday he would be withdrawing from the anti-Trump GOP group he helped found.

George Conway said he would be stepping away from The Lincoln Project to "devote more time to family matters" and said he would be taking a hiatus from Twitter, where he also frequently criticized President Trump.

“So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus,” he tweeted Sunday night.

“Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately.”

George Conway’s tweet came roughly the same time news broke that Kellyanne Conway would be leaving the White House at the end of the month.

The Conways' announcements also came amid tweets from their teenage daughter Claudia Conway, who has posted on social media vocalizing her conflicting views from both of her parents.

Claudia Conway tweeted hours before the announcement from both of her parents that she would be taking a “mental health break from social media” and asked for “no hate” for her parents.

George Conway was among Republicans who founded The Lincoln Project. The group, which endorsed Trump’s Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse passes B bill to boost Postal Service Trump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Here are the states where Kanye West is on the ballot MORE, launched frequent ads attacking the president and his allies.

Trump has fired back at The Lincoln Project over its critical ads. In May he said it was a “group of RINO Republicans,” using the term referring to “Republican Only In Name” who had “Failed badly” at electing other candidates.

He personally attacked George Conway in the same series of tweets, stating “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad.”

A spokesperson for The Lincoln Project was not immediately available for comment.