Trump campaign stresses jobs, eradicating COVID-19 in second-term agenda

President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE's second term in the Oval Office would focus on job creation and a “return to normal” following the development of a coronavirus vaccine, his campaign said Monday.

The president's second-term agenda includes the creation of “10 million new jobs in 10 months” and 1 million new small businesses as well as tax cuts to increase take-home pay. It also calls for the development of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020, a “return to normal in 2021” and replenishing all emergency stockpiles for future pandemics.

Other agenda items include congressional term limits, cuts to prescription drug prices and health coverage including all pre-existing conditions. The Trump administration is currently suing to throw out the entire Affordable Care Act, including its protections for patients with pre-existing conditions.

The president's second-term agenda also calls for a hard line on criminal justice, including increased criminal penalties for assaults on police officers, ending cashless bail and prosecuting drive-by shootings as acts of domestic terrorism.

“Building on the incredible achievements of President Donald J. Trump’s first term in office, the President’s re-election campaign has released a set of core priorities for a second term under the banner of ‘Fighting for You!’ President Trump’s boundless optimism and certainty in America’s greatness is reflected in his second-term goals and stands in stark contrast to the gloomy vision of America projected by Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: 'No new taxes' for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump's attacks on his mental fitness: 'Watch me' MORE and Democrats,” the campaign said in a statement.

“President Trump will further illuminate these plans during his acceptance speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention,” the campaign added. “Over the coming weeks, the President will be sharing additional details about his plans through policy-focused speeches on the campaign trail.”

The agenda comes as the GOP is set to re-adopt its 2016 platform at the Republican National Convention this week.