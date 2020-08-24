Biden holds 52-point lead over Trump among college students: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: 'No new taxes' for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump's attacks on his mental fitness: 'Watch me' MORE has an overwhelming 52-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE among college students, according to a new poll, but enthusiasm among the group is low for the two major party candidates.

Seventy percent of college students surveyed said they will vote for Biden, compared to just 18 percent who said they will vote for Trump, according to the Knight Foundation poll released Monday.

Despite the wide lead for the former vice president, just 49 percent of college students said they have a favorable impression of Biden, with 51 percent saying they had an unfavorable impression.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll found that 81 percent of students said they had an unfavorable impression of Trump, compared to just 19 percent who said they had a favorable impression of the president.

The survey also found that most students, about 7 in 10, said they are “absolutely certain” they will vote in the upcoming election, with female students expressing greater certainty than their male counterparts by a margin of 10 points, according to the foundation.

Those respondents that identified as Democrats were more likely to say they are absolutely certain they will vote, at 81 percent, with 74 percent of Republicans saying the same, based on the poll.

The Knight Foundation said the latest results come after a similar poll conducted earlier this year on behalf of the foundation found that 18-to-24-year-old eligible citizens were far less interested in voting for president in 2020 than chronic nonvoters.

The previous poll, however, was released before the COVID-19 pandemic which shuttered most campuses around March and before the police killing of George Floyd that sparked nationwide protests over racial inequality and police brutality, the Knight Foundation noted.

The recent poll also found that the majority of Democratic students, 63 percent, said they would prefer to vote by mail or absentee, compared to just 31 percent of Republicans students who said the same. Democrats have been pushing for expanded mail-in voting options amid the coronavirus pandemic, while Trump has repeated baseless claims that it leads to voter fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Knight Foundation commissioned College Pulse to issue the national poll.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 9-12 and is based on a sample of 4,000 full-time students enrolled in four-year degree programs. The students were surveyed via the College Pulse mobile app and web portal and are weighted to be nationally representative.

The Hill has reached out to the Knight Foundation regarding a margin of error for the survey.