Democrats' party affiliation lead shrinks 5 points since June: Gallup

Democrats lead Republicans in party affiliation, but their advantage has shrunk by 5 percentage points since June, according to Gallup polling released Monday.

U.S. adults who identify as Democrats or Democratic-leaning led those who identify as Republicans or Republican-leaning by 6 points, at 48 to 42 percent, in the new survey. In June, Democrats held an 11-point advantage.

Despite the narrowing, the current gulf between party affiliations is still larger than it was from January to May of this year, Gallup noted.

Democrats have typically held the advantage since the survey giant began tracking party affiliation in 1991. A 4-point gap, 47 to 43 percent, has typically been recorded over the decades.

The Democratic advantage is currently wider than it was in both 2016 and in 2004, the last time a Republican president was elected with a popular vote majority. Democrats held similar advantages ahead of party victories in 2008 and 2012. However, the party had larger advantages before winning the popular vote in 1992, 1996 and 2000, according to Gallup.

The findings in June came as nationwide protests against racism and police brutality were spreading throughout the country following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. During the same period, President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE saw a 10-point decline in popularity amid broad disapproval of his response to the protests.

Although protests continue around the country, the share of Americans who said they believe race relations or racism is the number one issue facing America has fallen nearly 10 points, according to the new survey. Nineteen percent of Americans called it the most important problem in June, while 10 percent said the same in August. The president’s approval rating increased slightly to 42 percent during the same period.

Pollsters surveyed 1,031 adults in all states and the District of Columbia from July 30-Aug. 12. The results have a 4-point margin of error.