Democrats highlight 'Republican National Chaos' in new ad ahead of GOP convention

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) ls targeting President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE’s “incompetence” and “mismanagement” of the coronavirus pandemic in a new ad launched ahead of the start of the Republican National Convention.

The DNC deemed the GOP convention “Republican National Chaos” in the new 30-second ad released Monday.

“Welcome to the RNC, Republican National Chaos, because Trump is meeting the COVID moment with job-destroying incompetence and deadly mismanagement,” the narrator of the ad states.

It’s time for the RNC: Republican National Chaos.



Brought to you by the #TrumpChaos presidency. pic.twitter.com/3NH6gtnpkr — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 24, 2020

The ad focuses on the pandemic, slamming Trump over deaths and joblessness that have resulted from the pandemic as well as the impact his response has had on students and teachers, and on the state of the economy.

“Nothing will change because Trump won't change,” the narrator adds. “Enjoy the convention.”

The DNC said that it will “focus on a different crisis Trump’s chaos has created or made worse” on each of the four days of the Republican convention. The efforts will include paid television and digital advertising as well as events in battleground states.

“As a result of Trump’s chaos and his disastrous response to COVID-19, over 175,000 Americans have lost their lives and countless families are struggling to get by. The country is in crisis, yet Republicans will undoubtedly use their convention to lie, scare, distract, and ignore the real issues facing American families every single day,” DNC War Room senior spokesperson and adviser Lily Adams said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign said he counted "at least five false statements" in the DNC ad.

“Virtually every word in this ad is a lie, and if you want to see chaos, look no further than the cities where Democrat leaders are letting far-left mobs burn, beat, and destroy everything in sight while Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: 'No new taxes' for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump's attacks on his mental fitness: 'Watch me' MORE and Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden: 'No new taxes' for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump's attacks on his mental fitness: 'Watch me' Biden says he felt no pressure to choose a Black woman as running mate MORE defend the violence as ‘peaceful protests,'" Matt Wolking said in a statement.

The campaign also defended Trump’s handling of the pandemic, calling the accusations in the ad “false” claims.

A spokesperson for the Republican convention was not immediately available for comment.

The GOP convention, where Trump will again be selected as the party's presidential nominee, kicks off Monday night, with speeches scheduled from several Republican lawmakers as well as Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Don John TrumpTrump Jr. distances from Bannon group, says he attended 'single' event Watchdog to weigh probe of Trump administration advancements of Pebble Mine Trump pledges to look at 'both sides' on Pebble Mine MORE, and Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleTrump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Trump Jr. distances from Bannon group, says he attended 'single' event Bannon, three others charged with defrauding donors of 'We Build The Wall' campaign MORE, who is also a campaign fundraiser. Remarks are also expected Monday from Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters.

— This report was updated at 10:46 a.m.