Biden criticizes Trump travel, says he can win election while following 'the science'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: 'No new taxes' for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump's attacks on his mental fitness: 'Watch me' MORE has criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE for his travel leading up to the November election, stating he will be able to defeat the Republican incumbent by sticking to his strategy of virtual events from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden was asked in a wide-ranging ABC News interview that aired Sunday night if he could win a presidential election from his Delaware home, to which he replied “we will.”

“We’re going to follow the science, what the scientists tell us,” Biden added.

Biden’s campaign has limited travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the candidate instead appearing virtually from his home in Delaware. He accepted the party nomination last week from his home state during the last night of the Democratic National Convention.

Trump visited the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin last week, as the Democratic convention continued.

Biden slammed Trump for traveling and holding in-person events amid the pandemic.

“Look what happened with his events. People die, people get together, they don’t wear masks, they end up getting COVID,” Biden said.

There has been no direct link between a Trump campaign event and a coronavirus outbreak, but a Tulsa, Okla., health department director said last month that Trump’s rally in Tulsa “likely contributed” to a surge in COVID-19 cases.